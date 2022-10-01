marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2789823SaveSaveVintage business badge vector editable template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 58.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontLora by CyrealDownload Lora fontIM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontQuattrocento by Impallari TypeDownload Quattrocento fontAbril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontAnton by Vernon AdamsDownload Anton fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadVintage business badge vector editable template setMore