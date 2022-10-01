TechiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2789861SaveSaveVintage handmade tailoring vector logo business badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 30.44 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontTangerine by Toshi OmagariDownload Tangerine fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontDownload AllSaveDownloadVintage handmade tailoring vector logo business badgeMore