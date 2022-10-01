BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2796296SaveSaveVintage sakura Japanese vector background, remix of artwork by Katsushika HokusaiMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.79 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage sakura Japanese vector background, remix of artwork by Katsushika HokusaiMore