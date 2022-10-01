BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2799216SaveSaveTraditional Japanese bamboo weave with leaves psd pattern, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 143.64 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadTraditional Japanese bamboo weave with leaves psd pattern, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMore