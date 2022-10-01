rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Sasi
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2800419Editable vector green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage styleSave

Editable vector green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage style

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector Template

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Playfair Display by Claus Eggers Sørensen
© rawpixel

Editable vector green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage style

More