SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2800419SaveSaveEditable vector green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage styleMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInvitation 5 x 7 inch | 300 ppi | 7.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSaveDownloadEditable vector green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage styleMore