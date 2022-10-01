SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2800453SaveSaveEditable psd green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage styleMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDInvitation 3071 x 4271 px | 300 dpi | 136.65 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSaveDownloadEditable psd green floral wedding invitation card template in vintage styleMore