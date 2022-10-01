TangPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801025SaveSaveFloral romantic gold frame vector watercolor red backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 51.94 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadFloral romantic gold frame vector watercolor red backgroundMore