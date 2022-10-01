dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801261SaveSaveDiverse hands united vector 'Equal Rights' colorful backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorA2 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 32.86 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Hammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadDiverse hands united vector 'Equal Rights' colorful backgroundMore