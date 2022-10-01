dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801268SaveSaveDiverse hands united vector 'Equal Rights' colorful backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 29.12 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Hammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadDiverse hands united vector 'Equal Rights' colorful backgroundMore