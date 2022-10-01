dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801339SaveSaveReclining Naiad vector 'freedom of speech' social movement posterMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 54.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Shadows Into Light by Kimberly GesweinDownload Shadows Into Light fontGloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontDownload AllSaveDownloadReclining Naiad vector 'freedom of speech' social movement posterMore