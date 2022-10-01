Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801430SaveSaveWinter snowflake png Christmas ornament macro photography, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1785 pxOriginal PNG 3000 x 2142 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadWinter snowflake png Christmas ornament macro photography, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore