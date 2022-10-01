MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801670SaveSaveVintage Japanese pine tree psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1534 x 2300 px | 300 dpi | 43.35 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1534 x 2300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese pine tree psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore