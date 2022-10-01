MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801679SaveSaveVintage hibiscus flowers psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1867 x 2800 px | 300 dpi | 63.1 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1867 x 2800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage hibiscus flowers psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore