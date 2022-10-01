GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2801853SaveSaveWinter snowflake vector macro photography set, remix of art by Wilson BentleyMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 15.66 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadWinter snowflake vector macro photography set, remix of art by Wilson BentleyMore