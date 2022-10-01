Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2802497SaveSaveSeason’s greetings snowflake frame, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 91.59 MBSaveDownloadSeason’s greetings snowflake frame, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore