BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2803415SaveSaveJapanese style psd poster floral template, remix of artwork by Watanabe Seitei MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 216.63 MBSmall JPEG 854 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2490 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPlayfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontDownload AllSaveDownloadJapanese style psd poster floral template, remix of artwork by Watanabe Seitei More