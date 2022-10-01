BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2803441SaveSaveJapanese style psd poster template, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 187.5 MBFlyer PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 187.5 MBPinterest Pin PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 187.5 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadJapanese style psd poster template, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMore