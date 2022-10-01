BoomPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2803469SaveSaveJapanese style vector poster editable template, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 33.79 MBFlyer EPS 8.5 x 11 inch | 300 ppi | 33.79 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1000 x 1500 px | 300 ppi | 33.79 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadJapanese style vector poster editable template, remix of artwork by Watanabe SeiteiMore