BaifernPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2803471SaveSaveJapanese pattern business thank you editable social media template psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.97 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 10.97 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSaveDownloadJapanese pattern business thank you editable social media template psdMore