Vintage Japanese azalea flowers psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata Morikaga More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1733 x 2600 px | 300 dpi | 51.95 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1733 x 2600 px | 300 dpi