paengPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2804365SaveSaveVintage Japanese azalea flowers psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1733 x 2600 px | 300 dpi | 51.95 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1733 x 2600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese azalea flowers psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore