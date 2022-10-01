MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2805150SaveSaveVintage Japanese maple tree psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1657 x 2333 px | 300 dpi | 53.22 MBSmall JPEG 852 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1657 x 2333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese maple tree psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore