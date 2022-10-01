Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2805327SaveSave5G network technology vector template smart city backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 62.78 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :K2D by Cadson DemakDownload K2D fontSaveDownload5G network technology vector template smart city backgroundMore