rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2805813Yanagi (willow) during 1870&ndash;1880 by Megata Morikaga. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Yanagi (willow) during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Yanagi (willow) during 1870–1880 by Megata Morikaga. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More