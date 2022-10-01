paengPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2805866SaveSaveVintage Japanese Wisteria tree psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1666 x 2499 px | 300 dpi | 48.45 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1666 x 2499 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese Wisteria tree psd art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore