Aom WoraluckFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2808191SaveSaveGold snowflake png Christmas ornament macro photography, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1130 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2353 pxOriginal PNG 3000 x 2824 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadGold snowflake png Christmas ornament macro photography, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore