Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2808201SaveSaveWinter gold snowflake transparent Christmas ornament macro photography, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1108 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2308 pxOriginal PNG 3000 x 2769 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadWinter gold snowflake transparent Christmas ornament macro photography, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore