GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2809197SaveSaveVintage Japanese png floral frame peach blossoms and hibiscus art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1667 pxOriginal PNG 4000 x 2667 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese png floral frame peach blossoms and hibiscus art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore