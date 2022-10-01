GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2809320SaveSaveVintage Japanese png floral frame peach blossoms and hibiscus art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese png floral frame peach blossoms and hibiscus art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore