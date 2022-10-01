GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2809327SaveSaveVintage Japanese psd floral frame art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 154.56 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese psd floral frame art print, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore