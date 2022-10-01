Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2809846SaveSaveVintage Japanese tree vector art print set, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 10.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 539 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1572 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 1796 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage Japanese tree vector art print set, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore