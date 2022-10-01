dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2810728SaveSaveDigital tech template vector advanced technology setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 98.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Monoton by Vernon AdamsDownload Monoton fontKanit by Cadson DemakDownload Kanit fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontCairo by Multiple DesignersDownload Cairo fontOxygen by Vernon AdamsDownload Oxygen fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontTeko by Indian Type FoundryDownload Teko fontRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontDownload AllSaveDownloadDigital tech template vector advanced technology setMore