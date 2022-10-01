Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2811485SaveSavePlum blossom seamless pattern psd background, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 139.88 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadPlum blossom seamless pattern psd background, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore