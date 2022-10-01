dunno design labFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2811574SaveSaveBlue Christmas snowflake torn paper transparent background, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1668 pxOriginal PNG 2667 x 1779 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadBlue Christmas snowflake torn paper transparent background, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore