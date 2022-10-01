dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2811586SaveSaveChristmas snowflake paper mockup psd, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 124.69 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadChristmas snowflake paper mockup psd, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore