dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2811587SaveSaveChristmas snowflake paper mockup psd, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 122.75 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadChristmas snowflake paper mockup psd, remix of photography by Wilson BentleyMore