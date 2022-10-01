Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2813443SaveSaveHibiscus flower seamless pattern vector background remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 36.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHibiscus flower seamless pattern vector background remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore