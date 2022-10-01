Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2814963SaveSaveGlittery new year editable template vector social media postMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.21 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadGlittery new year editable template vector social media postMore