dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2815387SaveSaveCherry blossom pillow mockup psd, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2612 x 2612 px | 300 dpi | 95.02 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2612 x 2612 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadCherry blossom pillow mockup psd, remix from artworks by Megata MorikagaMore