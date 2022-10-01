marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2817001SaveSaveNew year editable template vector set festive background MorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 72.66 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllSaveDownloadNew year editable template vector set festive background More