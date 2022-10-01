dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818013SaveSaveMen’s fashion sale template vector mobile wallpaperMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.06 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 14.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yrsa by RosettaDownload Yrsa fontArchivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontDownload AllSaveDownloadMen’s fashion sale template vector mobile wallpaperMore