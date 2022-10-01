dunno design labPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818014SaveSaveMindset is everything template vector positivity during the new normalMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.75 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 19.75 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontSaveDownloadMindset is everything template vector positivity during the new normalMore