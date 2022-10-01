GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818694SaveSaveBeautiful woman psd 19th century fashion, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2644 x 3700 px | 300 dpi | 120.13 MBSmall JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2644 x 3700 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadBeautiful woman psd 19th century fashion, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore