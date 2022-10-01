AumFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819389SaveSaveEditable template with floral Batik motif flower background for social media post psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.37 MBInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 11.37 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadEditable template with floral Batik motif flower background for social media post psdMore