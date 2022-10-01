AumPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819391SaveSaveEditable template with floral batik motif flower background for social media post vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.52 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 23.52 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadEditable template with floral batik motif flower background for social media post vectorMore