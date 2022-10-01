paengPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819964SaveSave1920s women's fashion psd vintage dress, remix from artworks by George BarbierMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2200 x 3300 px | 300 dpi | 81.98 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2200 x 3300 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownload1920s women's fashion psd vintage dress, remix from artworks by George BarbierMore