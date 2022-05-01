Rijksmuseum (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821658SaveSaveFumée: Robe du soir, de Beer (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 955 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2786 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3222 x 4048 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3222 x 4048 px | 300 dpi | 74.67 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadFumée: Robe du soir, de Beer (1921) fashion illustration in high resolution by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More