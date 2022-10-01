1920s women's fashion psd, remix from artworks by George Barbier More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 133.67 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 2858 x 4000 px | 300 dpi