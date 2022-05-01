The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821765SaveSaveBird with Plum Blossoms (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 856 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2497 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6633 x 4733 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6633 x 4733 px | 300 dpi | 179.68 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadBird with Plum Blossoms (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More