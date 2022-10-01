audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822240SaveSaveBest practices for Covid 19 brochure template vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 11.15 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 2500 px | 300 dpi Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadBest practices for Covid 19 brochure template vectorMore