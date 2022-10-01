WanFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2822511SaveSaveCOVID-19 helpful infographic template psd doodle business presentation collectionMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 15.49 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCOVID-19 helpful infographic template psd doodle business presentation collectionMore